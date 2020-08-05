Jeannette R. Shaw 1945 - 2020
Pomfret Center - Jeanette R. Shaw, 74, of Pomfret Center, died August 4, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. She was born October 6, 1945, daughter of Albert and Alice (Castonguay) Nadeau. She was born and raised in Putnam and most recently lived in Pomfret. She was a communicant of Saint Mary Church of the Visitation and worked at Frito Lay in the quality control department for 27 years. She enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with friends.
She leaves her four children, Dawn Bates of Killingly, Norman (Lori) Shaw of Nashua, NH, Bonnie (Jose) Shaw of Pomfret Center, Jason (Christine) Shaw of Killingly, her siblings, Roger (Carol) Nadeau of Niantic, Lorraine (Marshall) White of Westbrook, Lillian Gibson of Dayville, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, special friends Pam, Charleen and Julie, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Christina Shaw Williams, her siblings Alice Streich, Jean Nadeau, Ronald Nadeau, Elaine Nadeau.
Calling hours will be Friday, August 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove street, Putnam, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam, burial to follow in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
.