1/1
Jeannette R. Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette R. Shaw 1945 - 2020
Pomfret Center - Jeanette R. Shaw, 74, of Pomfret Center, died August 4, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. She was born October 6, 1945, daughter of Albert and Alice (Castonguay) Nadeau. She was born and raised in Putnam and most recently lived in Pomfret. She was a communicant of Saint Mary Church of the Visitation and worked at Frito Lay in the quality control department for 27 years. She enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with friends.
She leaves her four children, Dawn Bates of Killingly, Norman (Lori) Shaw of Nashua, NH, Bonnie (Jose) Shaw of Pomfret Center, Jason (Christine) Shaw of Killingly, her siblings, Roger (Carol) Nadeau of Niantic, Lorraine (Marshall) White of Westbrook, Lillian Gibson of Dayville, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, special friends Pam, Charleen and Julie, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Christina Shaw Williams, her siblings Alice Streich, Jean Nadeau, Ronald Nadeau, Elaine Nadeau.
Calling hours will be Friday, August 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove street, Putnam, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam, burial to follow in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith and Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved