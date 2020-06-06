Jeffrey E. Murkett 1968 - 2020
MADISON, Wis. - Jeffrey E. Murkett, beloved son, brother and uncle, left this world unexpectedly on May 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was born September 10, 1968 in Norwich, Conn. to Carol (Jackman) and Kenneth Murkett. He was a graduate of St. Bernard High School, Uncasville, Class of 1986.
Growing up, Jeff enjoyed playing Little League baseball, winning the local Pitch, Hit and Run several times. He also participated in cross-country running, archery, long-distance bike riding, camping, and hunting and fishing with his father and brothers. Jeff was a natural outdoors-man, seeming to excel at whatever activity or adventure he pursued.
When Jeff was 16 years old, he did a solo bike trip from Conn. to Maine, riding his 18-speed bike there and back. His passion for kayaking took him to the Lehigh River in Pa., where he established himself as an advanced white-water rafting guide. Not content with just enjoying the summer paddling, he regularly made weekend trips in the spring to experience the best conditions.
While studying Natural Renewable Resources at the University of Connecticut main campus in Storrs, he became an active member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, establishing an affiliation that he gratefully maintained throughout his adult life. Eager to 'get to work', Jeff turned a summer job as a deck hand on a Norwalk-based clam and oyster boat into becoming a highly respected Long Island Sound boat Captain for 10 years. He developed a reputation for being on the water in all seasons and weather conditions.
A lover of all-things-outdoors, Jeff hiked the Appalachian Trail twice, in 1998 and 2006; the second time becoming the first person with two artificial hips to complete the entire 2,184 mile trail. He was an avid reader, until his illness overtook him in more recent years. Jeff also had an affinity for old movies.
A resident of Madison, Wis. since 2001, Jeff appreciated the city's progressiveness and the area's strong agrarian culture. As a life-long music fan, he savored the local music scene, and took numerous road-trips to concerts and music festivals. Jeff greatly enjoyed cooking; and could be counted on to whip up a tasty meal, whether in his home kitchen, over a campfire, or utilizing his backpacking stove after getting off the hiking trail for the evening. With his strong connection to nature, he was very proud of the prairie garden that he cultivated in his backyard.
Jeff was preceded in death by his brother Daniel. He is survived by his parents, Carol and Ken Murkett of Port Orange, Fla., brother Timothy (Cindy Chang) of San Mateo, Calif., nephew William (Liam), and nieces Katherine and Eleanor, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Always curious, creative and adventurous, it has been painful to see Jeff's personality slip away from him. He will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing that he is at peace.
Memorial donation may be made to NAMI at donate.nami.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial services will be announced in the future.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.