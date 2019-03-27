|
|
Jeffrey L. Fournier 1962 - 2019
Plainfield - Jeffrey L. Fournier, 57, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Norwich, CT on March 7, 1962, a son to the late Patricia G. (Blais) and Roland R. Fournier. Jeffrey was predeceased by his wife Linda Fournier, who passed on Sept. 11, 2018.
Jeffrey was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved his family and was especially happy being Poppi to his grandchildren. He worked as a phone technician for DEF Services Group for the past 12 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outside golfing and fishing.
Jeffrey is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Ashley Fournier of Moosup, his daughter Katie Sartori and her fiancé Josh Gleason of Plainfield, 2 grandchildren Holden and Ivyana Gleason; brothers David (Angel) Fournier of Plainfield, Michael (Christina) Fournier of Mentor, OH, Ernest Fournier of Miami, FL, Bruce Fournier of Plainfield; sisters Kathleen (Alan) Denomme of Central Village, Elaine (Lucien) Fauxbel of Danielson, Dawn (Scott) Faunce of Thompson.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. John's the Apostle Church in Plainfield CT followed by a Celebration of Life from 12pm-3pm at VFW post 5446 Windsor Ave, Plainfield CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jolly John's "Keep you Truckin" fund P.O BOX 308, Columbia CT 06237. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019