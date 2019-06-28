Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey R. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey R. Young Obituary
Jeffrey R. Young 1956 - 2019
Plainfield - Plainfield – Jeffrey R. Young 62, of Moosup, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born November 5, 1956 to Mary A. (Harton) Young and the late Robert H. Young. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Moosup and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was employed by the Town of Plainfield Water Pollution Control Authority for 44 years and spent the last 30 as Superintendent. He greatly enjoyed, being by the ocean, clamming, cooking and golf. Besides his mother he leaves a daughter Vanessa Young; a son Zachary Young; a brother and sister in law Jay and Betty Young; his fiancé Donna Bourque; mother of his children Martha Young-Lynch, as well as numerous family and friends. Visiting hours are Monday (7-1-19) from 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11:00AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The Ocean Foundation, https://www.oceanfdn.org/donate/support-ocean-foundation
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now