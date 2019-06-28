|
|
Jeffrey R. Young 1956 - 2019
Plainfield - Plainfield – Jeffrey R. Young 62, of Moosup, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born November 5, 1956 to Mary A. (Harton) Young and the late Robert H. Young. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Moosup and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was employed by the Town of Plainfield Water Pollution Control Authority for 44 years and spent the last 30 as Superintendent. He greatly enjoyed, being by the ocean, clamming, cooking and golf. Besides his mother he leaves a daughter Vanessa Young; a son Zachary Young; a brother and sister in law Jay and Betty Young; his fiancé Donna Bourque; mother of his children Martha Young-Lynch, as well as numerous family and friends. Visiting hours are Monday (7-1-19) from 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11:00AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The Ocean Foundation, https://www.oceanfdn.org/donate/support-ocean-foundation
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019