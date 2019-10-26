|
|
Jeffrey T. Gelinas 1973 - 2019
Warwick, RI. - Jeffrey T. Gelinas, 46, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Tina (Mendenko) Gelinas and were high school sweethearts and have been married for twenty-four years. Born in Norwich, CT., he was a son of Lucille M. (Livernoche) and the late Arthur D. Gelinas, Sr. Besides his mother he leaves three brothers, Arthur, Jr., Christopher and Timothy Gelinas, three nephews and two nieces. Jeffrey was an Eagle Scout and attended Johnston and Wales University.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be in All Hollows Cemetery, Moosup, CT. Visiting hours Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019