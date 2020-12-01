Jennell Marie Perry 1980 - 2020

NORWICH - Jennel Marie Perry, age 40, passed away in her sleep on November 27, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1980, in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

She was the daughter of Dennis Wilcox and the late Jeannine Marie Perry.

Jennel was a loving, caring soul with a big, beautiful heart. She was the friendliest person you ever met. She enjoyed cooking, hosting, and spending time at family events. She would open her doors and help anyone who needed a plate of food or a place to stay. She was a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, and her Indigenous name was "Mother Turtle" because her children were her world, and she dedicated her life to raising them. Jennel was a die-hard Kansas City Chief fan and elated at their recent Super Bowl win.

Jennel is survived by three daughters Jennaya, Jeorgia, and Ja'Kylia Mayo of Norwich CT, a grandson Masiah Stacy Odalis Hilario, four sisters Jennifer Perry of Providence RI, Kendra Perry of Ledyard CT, Unique Johnson of New Haven CT, and Kyree Perry of Norwich CT, and her Aunt Cindy Perry of Norwich, CT who raised her as her own, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and many, many cousins. She was also predeceased by her soulmate and children's father, Stacy Mayo, with whom she also shared three stepdaughters Samara, Tyra, and Olivia Mayo, all of Norwich, CT.

Jennel will be greatly missed.

Please join us for calling hours Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020, between 12:00 PM – 2 PM at Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT; burial will be private.



