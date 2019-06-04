|
Jennie Lubszewicz 1927 - 2019
Montville - Jennie (Zaiewski) Lubszewicz died at her home in Montville May 28, 2019 where she had resided for 59 years. Born to Albina (Norowski) and Joseph Zaiewski in Norwich Ct. July 22, 1927. She was predeceased in 2000 by her husband Stanley Lubszewicz who she married in Norwich on May 7, 1960. Jennie retired from Backus Hospital, where she worked in the physical therapy department for many years. She leaves behind her four daughters, Cynthia Ackles and husband David of Montville, Michele Audette and husband Andre of Griswold, Sharon Krone and partner Steven Atkinson of Montville, and Sandra Rader and husband Roger of Goose Creek SC. She also leves her grandchildren, Nicholas Audette, Ariel Audette, Britney Krone, Michael Rader, Heidi Rader, and Timothy Rader; as well as her great grandchildren Desary Orozco, and Stas Rader,a great granddaughter Eden Orozco, and several nieces and nephews. Jennie also leaves her lifelong friend Bernice Senkewitcz of Norwich. Jennie was a member of St. John's Church in Montville. Visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 from 9:00 am-10:30am at the Montville Funeral Home 53 Norwich new London Tpke. Uncasville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. John's Church Montville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Norwich. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 4 to June 6, 2019