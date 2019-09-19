|
|
Jennie May (Avery) Bushey 1934 - 2019
Canterbury - Jennie May (Avery) Bushey of Canterbury died September 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family members. Jennie was born June 22, 1934 the daughter of the late Arthur and Charlena (Tyler) Avery. She was predeceased by her husband Fred Bushey. Jennie was an accomplished seamstress working in several boutiques in the area. She was a long time member of the Hanover Congregational Church. Survivors include sons, George C. (Debbie) Riley, Timothy Riley, daughters, Jeannie (Tom Swain) Riley, Jennie (Matthew) Koji, Peggy Riley all of Canterbury and Charlena (James) Talbot of Tallahassee, FL. She also leaves behind an extensive family who will sorely miss her. In addition she leaves her fury friends, Daffodil and Azalea.
A private burial is planned. Funeral arrangements are by Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019