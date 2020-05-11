Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Jenny Duquette


1933 - 2020
Jenny Duquette Obituary
Jenny Duquette 1933 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Jenny C. (Perrotta) Duquette, 87, of Main St., died Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at Davis Place. Beloved wife of the late Jean Duquette. Born in Barrington, RI, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Lucia (Aquilla) Perrotta. Jenny attended St. Joseph School in N. Grosvenordale until the 11th grade. She received her GED in 1978 and graduated from Leo's Beauty Institute.
Mrs. Duquette worked for Belding Heminway, Nancy's House of Beauty, Sanitary Dash, Arrow/AO for 25 years, and Control Concept as an inspector until the age of 81.
Mrs. Duquette was a women's top bowler champion in 1980 winning a prize of $1000. Jenny was an avid traveler and self-taught piano and keyboard player and seamstress.
Jenny is survived by her children, Ronald Durand and his wife Donna of N. Grosvenordale, Raymond Durand and his wife Susan of Thompson, David Durand and his wife Lisa of N. Grosvenordale, and Paula Ramos and her husband David of Putnam; her sisters Violet Perrotta Duff of Webster, MA and Florence Perrotta Martel of Charlton, MA; her grandchildren, Megan Berube, Sara Sophia Ramos, Amanda Durand, Laura Durand, Raymond Durand, Jr., Anthony Durand, and Dominick Ramos; and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Pauline Durand and her siblings, John "Giovanni" Perrotta, Louis "Luigi" Perrotta, Lillian "Ursola" Perrotta, Lena Perrotta, Helen "Ellen" Perrotta, Anthony Perrotta, Rose Perrotta, Evelyn Perrotta, and Louise Perrotta.
Due to the currant Corona-19 pandemic funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. Memorial donations in Jenny's name may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2020
