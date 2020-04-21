|
|
Jerry L. Dotolo 1953 - 2020
Preston - Jerry Dotolo, passed away on April 20, after a brave fight with cancer. He was born February 14, 1953 in Norwich, CT, son of Jerry and Elizabeth (Betty) Dotolo, who predeceased him.
He leaves his brothers, Tom Dotolo (Lori, Eric, Andrea) of Hinesburg, VT; Ron Dotolo (Margaret) of Canterbury, CT and his sister, Barbara Hale of Lutz, FL.
Jerry ran a successful plumbing business with many happy customers, when he wasn't at "his" beach in R.I. He lived life in his own way. He will be sadly missed by his family and many lifelong friends. Special thanks to friends who were at his side in recent weeks.
No memorial service will be held at this time.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020