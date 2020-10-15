1/1
Jessica Marie Rafter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Marie Rafter 1985 - 2020
Springfield, Mass. - Jessica Rafter of Springfield, Mass., daughter of Pamela Rafter and Randy Roach, passed away at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT on October 13, 2020 with her mother and sister by her side, and surrounded by her family. Jessica was a loving mother of five children who will be remembered for her bubbly and sassy personality, her love for art-particularly painting canvas art, refurnishing furniture to make something old look brand new, and other arts and crafts, and her love for her entire family. She often said she loved her children and family "unconditionally". Jessica's favorite place to be was at the beach and loved taking frequent trips with her family. Jessica spent most of her life working doing in-home healthcare. She graduated from AIC in Springfield, with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Jessica is survived by her children, Selena Vargas, Jayson Vargas, Kaylee Buynicki and Emma Buynicki. She is also survived by her mother, Pamela Rafter, her father, Randy Roach, her grandmother, Catherine Blackburn, her siblings, Bobby Rafter, Joseph Rafter, Brittany Green (and her companion, Tyler Hance), Alexandria Martin, Trever Roach and Regan Roach, her nieces, Emilee Hance, Rylee Hance, Jessee Hance, and nephew, Jordan Jones, her K9 companion, a Yorkshire Terrier, Nova, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Jessica was predeceased by her daughter, Sharlean Rafter, her grandfather, Robert Rafter, and her great-grandfather, Joseph Gough. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial Saint Mary's Church, Baltic, CT, Friday at 10 am practicing social distancing. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any contributions be made in her memory to American Liver Foundation. goderefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-6082
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Godere Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved