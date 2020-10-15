Jessica Marie Rafter 1985 - 2020
Springfield, Mass. - Jessica Rafter of Springfield, Mass., daughter of Pamela Rafter and Randy Roach, passed away at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT on October 13, 2020 with her mother and sister by her side, and surrounded by her family. Jessica was a loving mother of five children who will be remembered for her bubbly and sassy personality, her love for art-particularly painting canvas art, refurnishing furniture to make something old look brand new, and other arts and crafts, and her love for her entire family. She often said she loved her children and family "unconditionally". Jessica's favorite place to be was at the beach and loved taking frequent trips with her family. Jessica spent most of her life working doing in-home healthcare. She graduated from AIC in Springfield, with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Jessica is survived by her children, Selena Vargas, Jayson Vargas, Kaylee Buynicki and Emma Buynicki. She is also survived by her mother, Pamela Rafter, her father, Randy Roach, her grandmother, Catherine Blackburn, her siblings, Bobby Rafter, Joseph Rafter, Brittany Green (and her companion, Tyler Hance), Alexandria Martin, Trever Roach and Regan Roach, her nieces, Emilee Hance, Rylee Hance, Jessee Hance, and nephew, Jordan Jones, her K9 companion, a Yorkshire Terrier, Nova, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Jessica was predeceased by her daughter, Sharlean Rafter, her grandfather, Robert Rafter, and her great-grandfather, Joseph Gough. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial Saint Mary's Church, Baltic, CT, Friday at 10 am practicing social distancing. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any contributions be made in her memory to American Liver Foundation. goderefuneralhome.com