Jimmy D. Molkenthin 1943 - 2019
Taftville - Jimmy D. Molkenthin, 76, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Janet (LePine) Molkenthin, his son, James, and wife Angela Molkenthin, daughter Kelly Molkenthin, as well as four grandchildren, Brittany, Spencer, Lindsea and Nolan Molkenthin. Jimmy is also survived by his brother William Molkenthin of East Hartford and brother Charles Molkenthin and wife Martha of Pawcatuck, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His sister Patricia Emback predeceased him.
Jimmy was born August 13, 1943 in Midland, MI, son of the late William and Bernice (Lince) Molkenthin. He was raised in Ledyard, CT and graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1961. He also attended Mitchell College in New London, CT. He retired as a Construction Supervisor from Northeast Utilities in 2001.
Jimmy was a loving and devoted family man. Jimmy and Janet were high school sweethearts, married in June of 1964. Jimmy and Janet celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past June in Cape Cod, MA. Jimmy could be always be found at his children's high school and college sporting events 1979 – 1991. He was also his grandchildren's biggest fan. Rarely did Big Jim miss a grandchild's football or basketball game at the Norwich Free Academy (always securing his seat at the 50-yard line or half court at least an hour before start time) and traveled as far as Orlando, FL several times to support his granddaughter at her cheerleading competitions.
Jim was active in his community, volunteering as a coach for Norwich Midget Football from 1964 through 1979, and volunteering as a coach for Taftville Little League 1973 through 1979. As an avid golfer, Jim was a longtime member of Pautipaug Country Club and the Norwich Golf Course.
Jim will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, ability to start a conversation with anyone, his passion for golf, his perfectly manicured lawn, attention to detail in his flower gardens, and ability to build or fix anything. Jim not only impacted the lives of his own family, but countless children and their families with his love and support. This loving man with be missed by many.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019