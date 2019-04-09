Home

Jimmy M. McEwen

Jimmy M. McEwen Obituary
Jimmy M. McEwen 1946 - 2019
Canterbury - Jimmy M. McEwen, 73, passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson. Born on January 8, 1946 in Trenton, TN, he was the son to the late William M. McEwen and Dorothy (Blakley) McEwen. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a bartender.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Stacy Richards of VA; brother, Steven McEwen of Griswold; and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Interment will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold.
Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
