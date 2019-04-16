|
Joan A. Martell 1957 - 2019
Plainfield - Joan A. Martell 61, beloved wife of Michael J. Martell passed away April 12, 2019. She was born July 13, 1957 in Westerly, RI a daughter of the late Robert E. and late Betty L. (Knight) Barton and had resided in Plainfield since 1991. She was a 1975 graduate of Norwich Free Academy. Joan was employed as a rural mail carrier with the Jewett City Post Office for 15 years. Besides her husband she leaves 2 sisters Barbara Barton of Willimantic and Peggy Vaughn of Cincinnati, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Robert R. Barton. A private memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . Joan Martell suffered with diabetes for over 53 years. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019