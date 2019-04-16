Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Martell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Martell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan A. Martell Obituary
Joan A. Martell 1957 - 2019
Plainfield - Joan A. Martell 61, beloved wife of Michael J. Martell passed away April 12, 2019. She was born July 13, 1957 in Westerly, RI a daughter of the late Robert E. and late Betty L. (Knight) Barton and had resided in Plainfield since 1991. She was a 1975 graduate of Norwich Free Academy. Joan was employed as a rural mail carrier with the Jewett City Post Office for 15 years. Besides her husband she leaves 2 sisters Barbara Barton of Willimantic and Peggy Vaughn of Cincinnati, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Robert R. Barton. A private memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . Joan Martell suffered with diabetes for over 53 years. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now