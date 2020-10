Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan C. Currier 1945 - 2020

Lisbon - Joan Currier passed away on Oct 14, 2020.

She is survived by her son Merrick, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, her many sibling-in-laws and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Currier.

She was a devoted wife and mother and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She will be deeply missed and is loved by her family.



