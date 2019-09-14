|
|
Joan Lynch 1945 - 2019
Prospect - Joan Lynch, age 74, of Prospect and formerly of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after a long illness.
.Joan was a School Nurse at Fields Memorial School in Bozrah until her retirement.
Joan is the beloved mother of Francis V. Lynch, Jr. of Bridgeport, Timothy M. Lynch of Land O' Lakes, FL, and Brendan J. Lynch of Nashville, TN.
Friends may greet Joan's family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 So. Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410 on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM. On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, 175 Main Street, Cheshire. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main Street, Waterbury. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave online condolences for her family, please visit www.fordfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019