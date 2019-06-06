|
Joan Marie Farquharson 1943 - 2019
Danielson - Joan Marie Farquharson, 75, of Danielson died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry Farquharson, he died in 2007, they were married February 10, 1968. Born December 4, 1943 in Warwick, RI, daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (Reid) Imbeau.
Joan worked for Fisher's Big Wheel and C and M. She was a Communicant of St. James Church in Danielson. Joan was a very selfless and caring individual that enjoyed helping others. Her greatest pride were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her dog Mikey. Joan enjoyed shopping with her best friend Gloria.
She leaves her children Stacy McRae of North Kingston, RI, Cynthia Scott of Danielson, Michael Farquharson and his wife Jennifer of Danielson, Marcia Hagget of Dayville, David Farquharson and his wife Robyn of Manchester, twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren and close friend Gloria Buskey. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Imbeau.
Funeral will be Monday, June 10 at 9 AM from the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 9 from 6 to 8 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 306 Industrial Park Road, Suite 105, Middletown, CT 06457. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 6 to June 8, 2019