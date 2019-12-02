|
|
Joan McMerriman 1940 - 2019
Brooklyn - Joan McMerriman,79, of Brooklyn, CT passed away November 26, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT. She was born February 20, 1940 in Putnam, CT. Daughter of the late James and Mary (Shimski) McMerriman. Joan will finally get to see her father in heaven.
Joan was raised by her mother in Danielson and stayed with her mom till her passing in 1984. Joan was an extraordinary kind and compassionate person taking care of her mother. She loved animals, game shows, mocha ice coffee and had a sweet tooth.
She leaves a brother Eugene McMerriman of Brooklyn, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Lloyd McMerriman and a sister Lois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will be in the Spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donation in her memory to ST Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019