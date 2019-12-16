|
Joan Phyllis Raymond 1949 - 2019
Lisbon - Joan Phyllis Raymond, age 70, of Lisbon, passed away on December 12, 2019 at William W. Backus in Norwich. She was born on July 30, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Lewis and Laura (Carignan) Bacak. She was married to Lonnie Roland Raymond. He predeceased her.
She is survived by a son Steven Raymond and his wife Danielle of Lisbon, a daughter Danielle Johnson and her husband Christopher of North Stonington, a daughter Michelle Hunter of Lawrenceville, GA and grandchildren Jared Hunter, Joshua Hunter, Cameron Hunter, Mackenzie Hunter, Cody Johnson, Savanah Johnson, Robert Angle, Elijah Raymond and Destin Raymond. She also leaves behind sisters Rita Danieluk of Griswold, Susie Deschamps of Hanover and Donna Cloutier of Hampton and a brother Dale Bacak of Maine. She is predeceased by a brother Ronnie Bacak.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019