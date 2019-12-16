Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Phyllis Raymond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Phyllis Raymond Obituary
Joan Phyllis Raymond 1949 - 2019
Lisbon - Joan Phyllis Raymond, age 70, of Lisbon, passed away on December 12, 2019 at William W. Backus in Norwich. She was born on July 30, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Lewis and Laura (Carignan) Bacak. She was married to Lonnie Roland Raymond. He predeceased her.
She is survived by a son Steven Raymond and his wife Danielle of Lisbon, a daughter Danielle Johnson and her husband Christopher of North Stonington, a daughter Michelle Hunter of Lawrenceville, GA and grandchildren Jared Hunter, Joshua Hunter, Cameron Hunter, Mackenzie Hunter, Cody Johnson, Savanah Johnson, Robert Angle, Elijah Raymond and Destin Raymond. She also leaves behind sisters Rita Danieluk of Griswold, Susie Deschamps of Hanover and Donna Cloutier of Hampton and a brother Dale Bacak of Maine. She is predeceased by a brother Ronnie Bacak.
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Raymond family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -