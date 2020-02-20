|
|
Joan R. Gwiazdowski 1933 - 2020
Waterford - Joan R. Weir Gwiazdowski, 86, formerly of Norwich, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
She was born in Norwich, August 2, 1933, the daughter of Lawrence Weir and Catherine Nealon Weir.
She was the widow of Joseph Gwizadowsk with whom operated the former Mr. Big's General Store in Norwich.
She is survived by two sons, Lawrence Hatcher and Robert Hatcher; 5 nieces, Diane Estelle Weir, Carolyn Weir Tabaie, Patricia Weir, Anita Weir Knapp, Nancy Weir Bozarth; 4 nephews, William N. Weir, Thomas S. Weir, Terence J. Weir and Jonathan P. Weir; sister-in-law of Annis Weir, John Gwiazdowski of Waterford and Thomas Gwiazdowski of Norwich; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, from 12-1 on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich, on Monday at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be shared on Joan's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020