Joan Straub 1935 - 2019
Norwich - Joan Straub, beloved wife of Joseph, died Friday after a sudden illness. She was 83.
A lifelong Norwich resident, Joan was born July 29, 1935, at Backus Hospital, the daughter of John F. and Celia (Jorsz) Greene. In March 1970, she married Joseph Straub, and they settled in Norwich.
Before her retirement, Joan worked for the Norwich Board of Education and for a time in the superintendent's office, where she was an administrative assistant. Prior to that, she was a longtime staff member at General Adjustment Bureau in Norwich.
Joan loved spending time and taking day trips with her husband, Joe. Her passions for knitting and sewing led her to clothe not only herself but generations of family members and friends, who continue to wear the sweaters she crafted with skill and love. A thorough Anglophile, she enjoyed all things British, including tea, London, and the Royal Family. Additionally, she loved reading, cooking, and watching classic movies, and despite her allergy, she adored kittens and cats.
In her retirement, Joan became a master of her computer, using it to create collages and to compile calendars. She was also deeply interested in local news, always making sure to keep her family and friends up to date on the latest from the Norwich area. Additionally, Joan became a consummate armchair traveler and delighted in sharing her latest finds.
Joan is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Straub. Other survivors include her niece, Heather Fenner, and her husband, Russell Fenner, of Norwich, who were especially close to her; her nephews, Christopher Hoelck, of Danbury, and Kevin Hoelck, of Long Beach, California; her great-nieces, Celia Fenner, of Norwich, and Claire Tensa, of Concord, Massachusetts; her aunt, Dorta Jorsz, of Norwich; and numerous cousins and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Patricia Reeves and Barbara Cook; and many aunts and uncles.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Compassion for Cats, New London County (www.petfinder.com/member/us/ct/lisbon/compassion-for-cats-new-london-county-ct410).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 25 to July 27, 2019