Joan T. Alvarez 1934 - 2020
Lisbon - Joan T. Alvarez of Lisbon passed away on May 19, 2020. She was the wife of Ralph P. Alvarez and daughter of the late Alexander and Julia (Adamowicz) Wierzbinski. She was born on June 20, 1934.
She graduated from NFA in 1951 and attended Bryant-Stratton College in Providence, RI. She married Ralph Alvarez on July 1, 1972, he predeceasing her on March 3, 2017.
In 1953 she went to Washington, DC to begin her civil service career by working at the Bureau of Aeronautics, Navy Department. Then as a military spouse, she transferred to Everglades National Park, Homestead, FL. Mrs. Alvarez then went to Kadena AB, Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands and worked for USAF 1005th Special Investigations Group. Returning stateside, she continued her career at Seymour Johnson AFB, NC at TAC, 9AF, 833 Air Div, 4TFW. Then to Seville, Spain where she didn't work and enjoyed the bullfights every Sunday. From there she went to Zweibrucken AB, Germany, working for USAFE, 17AF, 86TFW.
In 1971, she returned to CT and continued her career at the Naval Submarine Base, New London in the Public Affairs Office where she remained until July 1991 when she retired with over 31 years of Civil Service. Upon retirement she received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award.
During retirement, she learned how to crochet and made many afghans for her family and friends. She also loved to going to Arizona and Vermont every year.
Mrs. Alvarez is survived by her son Richard Rogers and his wife Patricia, grandchildren Sarah and Rachel of Lisbon; daughter Nancy (Rogers) King predeceased her in April 2008, son-in-law Scott J. King, grandchildren, Alexander. San Francisco and Colleen King of North Franklin; son Ronald Alvarez and his wife Pat of Tucson, AZ and grandchildren Alicia of San Diego and Johnathan of Tempe, AZ; and Gary and wife Pat of Tucson, AZ. Also, her sister Alice Cubanski of Lisbon.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrance to: , 7 Mill Brook Road, P.O. Box 908, Wilton, NH 03086-0908.
A private graveside service will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Norwich. Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020