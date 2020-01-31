|
|
Joanne Brault 2019
Norwich - Joanne (Nanny Karwat) Brault, age 61, passed away, December 3, 2019.
Joanne was the first female firefighter and EMT at Yantic Fire Department, as well as a firefighter and EMT for Baltic Fire Department in Connecticut. She was part of the restoration crew for the Slave ship Amistad at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut.
Joanne is survived by her children, George D. Durr, Jr. and Heather (Angelo) Mendez; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Diane Contino, Marianne Lonardelli Mailhiot, Suzanne Goudreault, Carolanne Karwat and Joseph Karwat.
A celebration of life memorial for Joanne will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Yantic Firehouse, Yantic, Ct. from 1-4 p.m.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020