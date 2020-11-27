1/1
JoAnne Jalbert (Zabka) 1937 - 2020
Dayville - JoAnne (Zabka) Jalbert age 83 passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the Westview Rehabilitation Center, Dayville, CT.
She leaves two sons, Nathan and Bernard Jalbert of Thompson, daughters, Tina Betley wife of Stephen of Ft., Myers, FL, Charlene Perry and her husband Ty of Woodstock, Cheryl Smith of NY and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas Zabka.
She was born in Webster daughter of the late Joseph Zabka and Anna (Majercik) Zabka living in Thompson most of her life.
JoAnne was an aid at Day Kimball Hospital for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and loved her strong coffee and chocolate. She was always helping others, delivering food to people who were in need. JoAnne's great love in life was her horses, in the beginning June, Nancy and then came her beloved Rudy. She belonged to many equestrian organizations and was well known throughout the horse world for her activism. JoAnne would often rescue horses, giving them a loving home; she was also a mentor for many younger and older equestrians.
Calling hours will be held, Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3-6 PM in the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA with a grave side service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in St. Anthony Cemetery, Webster, MA. Please go directly to the cemetery. For those attending, please be sure to follow current health and social distancing guidelines.
Please omit flowers, donations may be made in her memory to US Horse Rescue Inc, 345 Waterville Rd., Avon, CT 06001
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Jo Anne.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
