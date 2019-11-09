|
|
Jodi Burke 1972 - 2019
East Lyme - Jodi Lynn Burke, 47, of East Lyme, died suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born in Norwich, Connecticut on Feb. 18, 1972 she was the daughter of Gail A. (Sullivan)Edwards of Norwich and the late William J. Edwards and the loving wife of Joseph "JD" Burke,IV.
Jodi grew up in Taftville, graduated from Norwich Free Academy class of 1990 and earned her associate degree from Thames Valley College.
Jodi worked for twenty five years at Foxwoods Resort & Casino having last worked as a shift supervisor. She was passionate about her work and cared deeply about the people she worked with. She was a kind, caring person who loved being outdoors, especially spending time being active. She was a loving wife to JD for ten years and shared a special bond with her sister Debbie and sister in law, Kellie. She will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by her brother Richard D. Edwards and wife Jackie; sister Debbie Lynn Dugas and husband James R.; two nephews, Chad and Ryan Dugas; and in laws, Dennis and Reggie Burke and Kellie A. (Burke) Richardson and husband Robert.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Wed., Nov. 13, from 5-8 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff St, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Connecticut Dept. of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill CT 06067.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019