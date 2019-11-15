Home

Joe-Allyn S. Gilman

Joe-Allyn S. Gilman Obituary
Joe-Allyn S. Gilman 1990 - 2019
Taftville - Joe-Allyn S. Gilman 29, of Taftville died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home. He was born in Norwich on February 22, 1990 the son of William B; Gilman and Loriann Lisee (Ed Reynolds). He graduated from Sacred Heart School in Taftville in 2004 and was a graduate from Norwich Technical School in 2008. He also received his electrical degree. Joe-Allyn was currently employed at Electric Boat in Groton as an electrician. Besides his mother and father, he is survived by two sisters: Shelby Gilman and Amy Ziegler and her wife Alycia, his maternal grandmother Corana Lisee and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville at 10:00 A.M., meeting directly at church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Wednesday, November 20th from 6-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to suicide prevention lifeline.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019
