Joel C. Lavertu 1938 - 2020
Brooklyn - Joel C. Lavertu, 81, beloved husband of the late Jeannine (Lavertue) Lavertu passed away March 21, 2020. He was born April 4, 1938 in Madawaska, ME a son of the late Oneil and Delphine (Cote) Lavertu. Joel was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed for 40 years in the banking industry and retired as a Senior Vice President of Commercial and Residential lending. Joel enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and family gatherings. He leaves his children Diana, Michael, Neal and 2 grandchildren Stephanie and Ashley. Siblings Carmen, Rella, Gerald, Roger, Edgar, Rachel, Dolores, Clarence, Claudette, Richard and Daniel and was predeceased by Patricia and Ronald. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020