Joel Latman 1943 - 2020
Norwich - Joel H. Latman, a longtime and much beloved Montville educator, a retired teacher from Montville Public School System, passed away at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Joel was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. After high school he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Eastern Montana College now known as Montana State University in Billings Montana.
After college in 1968 Joel took a position for the US Defense Department Dendendent School in Goose Bay, Labrador as a Physical Education teacher. Joel found his passion and shortly after he found his way back to the north east and landed his career job as a high school teacher at Montville High School.
After relocating to Norwich Connecticut Joel met his wife Cheryl Hertz and went on to have three children.
Joel taught US History, Social Studies, American Law and Civics at Montville High School for over 35 years. Joel loved his role as an educator. Joel's goal as a teacher was to improve the lives of his students leave them with the knowledge to lead a more successful life. He was constantly remembered throughout the years by students and parents alike in the community.
Joel was a steadfast learner of American History whose passion went beyond his career but into areas of travel and baseball.
Joel survived by his three children Kenneth Latman, Jason Latman, his wife Julieanna Latman, and Karen Latman, along with his grandson Isaac. Joel also leaves behind three brothers Martin, Ted, and Eric.
Joel was laid to rest in a private ceremony held in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked a donation be made in his honor to Mental Health Awareness https://donate.nami.org/give/197406/#!/donation
or MakeitOk.org
.