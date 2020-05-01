|
|
Joel M. Turkia 1987 - 2020
Brooklyn - Joel Michael Turkia passed away unexpectedly at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Michael and Sharon Turkia, his daughter, Emily Rose Phillips, his grandfather, Prescott Baxter, his brother Christian Baxter and his fiancee, Misty, as well as his sister, Lee Ann Boxall, her husband Andrew and several nieces and nephews. He was also the grandson of the late Bernice Baxter and Allen and Lucille Turkia.
Joel was employed as a mechanic at Tennett Tree Service where his abilities to troubleshoot and problem solve were exceptional. In his free time, he loved riding ATV's, sledding and anything "outdoors" with his daughter Emily, who was the light of his life.
Joel was always willing to help anybody and will be remembered for his ever-present smile and big heart.
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of his life will be planned by his family at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020