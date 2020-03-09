Home

Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Maplewood Cemetery
John B. Novick


1953 - 2020
John B. Novick 1953 - 2020
Pomfret - John B. Novick, 66, of Pomfret died early Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was born in Norwich, July 30, 1953, the son of Ivory Novick Maher and the late Bennie Novick.
John was employed as a Building Maintenance Supervisor for the State of Conn., at the Putnam Judicial Courthouse, for 27 years before retiring due to ill health.
John was a people person, he had the ability to recall names, places and events from the past with ease. He was blessed with the gift of gab and could engage in conversation with everyone he met. He will be missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at ECHO and AMC Dept. at the Backus Hospital.
Besides his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Thomas and Walter Novick and his fiancée Ginny Shirvis.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, followed by a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
