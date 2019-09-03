|
John D. Lord 1945 - 2019
Plainfield - John D. Lord, 74, of Moosup passed away Aug. 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1945 in Mendon, NY a son of the late Elton and Margaret (Hibbard) Lord and had lived in Moosup since 1986. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran, retiring in 1989 with the rank of Master Chief after 25 years of service. He was employed by NAPA auto parts for many years and was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 54. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He leaves a son John P. Lord and a daughter Valerie Lord both of Moosup. Visiting hours are Saturday (9-7-19) from 1-3PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019