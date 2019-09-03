Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Lord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Lord Obituary
John D. Lord 1945 - 2019
Plainfield - John D. Lord, 74, of Moosup passed away Aug. 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1945 in Mendon, NY a son of the late Elton and Margaret (Hibbard) Lord and had lived in Moosup since 1986. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran, retiring in 1989 with the rank of Master Chief after 25 years of service. He was employed by NAPA auto parts for many years and was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 54. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He leaves a son John P. Lord and a daughter Valerie Lord both of Moosup. Visiting hours are Saturday (9-7-19) from 1-3PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now