John E. Balchunas 1946 - 2020
Norwich - John E. Balchunas, 74, passed away on March 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in New Britain, on Feb. 25, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Ellen E. (Petrus) Balchunas. He grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1964. He later attended Silvermine College of Art and also studied in Florence and Milan, Italy.
He had various jobs, including working as a model maker at Electric Boat.
He continued to create artworks throughout his life. He truly had the soul of an artist in the heart of a yogi.
John will be missed by his many friends.
He is survived by his brother, Martin Balchunas and wife Laurie, as well as his niece, Emily, and nephew Ross.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020