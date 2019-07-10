John E. Plaga 1953 - 2019

Putnam - John E. Plaga, 65, of River Rd., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Edward and Lucille (Lucier) Plaga and is pre-deceased by his sister, Tina Gendreau of Putnam.

For more than 40 years, John traveled the roads from the Northeast to the Midwest as an owner/operator long haul truck driver. He took pride in his many Peterbilts and was a true road warrior. In addition to trucking, John enjoyed collecting guns, model trains and working in his yard. When John wasn't outside working or on the road, he liked spending time with his family.

John is survived by his sister Cynthia Martin and her husband Paul of Pomfret Center; his brother in law Leo Gendreau of Putnam; his nieces Michelle Baranski of North Grosvenordale; Laura Krause and her husband Mike of Brooklyn; his great nephews Nathan Baranski and Tyler Krause and his great niece Emma Krause.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The .