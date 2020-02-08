|
|
John E. Street Jr. 1938 - 2020
Groton - John E. Street, Jr., also known as Dugan, 81, of Groton passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He was born on December 5, 1938, in Honolulu, HI, the son of John E. and Mary (McCarthy) Street.
John leaves behind a daughter Mary Darlene Kostelecky, of North Dakota, a son Delbert Street, of New London, his sister Betty Anne Crisanti (Peter) of West Haven, his brother Robert Maynard (Barbara) of Norwich; grandchildren Jenaya, Nathaniel, Dillon, Kacie, and Emily; and several nieces, nephews and friends who were like family to him.
John was a veteran of the United States Air Force and later worked as a welder/pipefitter for various companies around the country including Electric Boat in Groton.
He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt, fish, go boating, or anything to do with the great outdoors. He also had a deep passion for dancing.
A stubborn, strong minded Irishman with a big heart - the men all wanted to be like him and the women all wanted to be around him!
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. at Byles Memorial Home. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020