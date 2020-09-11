John F. Firlik Jr. 1958 - 2020Sterling - John F. Firlik Jr., 61, devoted husband to Dianna M. (Crandall) Firlik, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 9, 2020.He was born Oct. 23, 1958, in Middletown, CT, a son of Shirley A. (Burgon) Mullane and the late John F. Firlik Sr. He resided in Sterling for most of his life, where he was active in town politics for years, and was elected to serve as a Selectman.John was a member and president of the Putnam Fish and Game Club in Woodstock. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment and a certified NRA instructor.He enjoyed riding his Indian motorcycle and restoring Farmall tractors.Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons, John F. Firlik III and Joseph J. Firlik; a daughter, Julie M. Firlik; a granddaughter, Ella V. Firlik; a brother, Bruce A. Firlik, and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepfather James S. Mullane, and his brother Michael E. Mullane.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Putnam Fish and Game Club.