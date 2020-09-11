1/1
John F. Firlik Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Firlik Jr. 1958 - 2020
Sterling - John F. Firlik Jr., 61, devoted husband to Dianna M. (Crandall) Firlik, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 9, 2020.
He was born Oct. 23, 1958, in Middletown, CT, a son of Shirley A. (Burgon) Mullane and the late John F. Firlik Sr. He resided in Sterling for most of his life, where he was active in town politics for years, and was elected to serve as a Selectman.
John was a member and president of the Putnam Fish and Game Club in Woodstock. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment and a certified NRA instructor.
He enjoyed riding his Indian motorcycle and restoring Farmall tractors.
Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons, John F. Firlik III and Joseph J. Firlik; a daughter, Julie M. Firlik; a granddaughter, Ella V. Firlik; a brother, Bruce A. Firlik, and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepfather James S. Mullane, and his brother Michael E. Mullane.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Putnam Fish and Game Club.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved