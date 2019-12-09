Home

John F. Legato Obituary
John F. Legato 1937 - 2019
Colchester - John F. Legato passed away Sunday morning at Harrington Court. He was born in Hoboken, NJ July 10, 1937 the son of Samuel and Emma (Connolly) Legato. John had been employed as an engineer at the former United Nuclear, retiring a number of years ago. On September 16, 1961 he was united in marriage to the former Kathryn Radigan, who survived him. Besides his wife John is survived by two sons John. J. Legato of Colchester and Michael J. Legato of Clinton, MA, his daughter Christine A. Luhman of Apple Valley, MN, two brothers Robert Legato and wife Claudia of Tucson, AZ and Gerard Legato and wife Marilyn of Gillette, NJ, his sister Dr. Marianne Legato of New York City, 3 grandchildren Jonathan and Brian Legato and Jennifer Luhman, and his great granddaughter Madeline Luhman. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church Colchester Thursday at 11:00 am. Burial is private. Calling hours at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville is Wednesday 4-6 pm. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
