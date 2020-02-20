|
|
John J. Baldarelli Sr. 1957 - 2020
Plainfield - John James Baldarelli Sr. passed away on February 15, 2020, at the age of 63, from a 10-year battle with a rare cancer ocular melanoma.
John was born January 28, 1957, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of Rita (Leger) Lefrancois and the late Robert Baldarelli. John was married to his devoted wife Gwendolyn (Barrie) on August 27, 1977, who survives him.
Through the years, John was employed at Thames Valley Steel in New London, Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino.
John worked hard and loved his family the only way he knew how. No matter how much pain he was in, he never let it show. He kept to himself and was a man of few words.
John loved to fish and if you asked him about fishing, he would talk your ear off. Never a worm and bobber for him, always a lure and a boat. And if his family or friends needed his help, he was the first one there.
He was predeceased by his older brother, Robert, and youngest brother, Arthur. John is survived by his devoted children, John J. Baldarelli Jr. and Jennifer M. Baldarelli; as well as his precious grandson, Eli J. Baldarelli, who he spoiled rotten; his parents, Rita and Donald LeFrancois; sisters, Rose Pasteryak and husband Carl and Ann Vargo and husband Tony; along with his niece, Abbey; and nephews, Justin, Brandon, Geoff and Joshua.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Yale Smilow in New Haven, www.closertofree.com/give. It was due to their medical knowledge and support that they were blessed with John for as long as they were.
There will be no calling hours or reception. The burial and graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kennedy Cemetery on Wylie School Road in Voluntown, CT. Anyone who knew John and would like to celebrate his life are welcome.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020