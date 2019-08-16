|
John J. Calande, Jr. 1939 - 2019
Columbia - John J. Calande, Jr., 80, of Columbia, CT passed away August 8, 2019 at Windham Hospital.
John was born on May 20, 1939 in Norwich to John J. and Victoria Calande. He honorably served in the United States Navy for 20 years as a pilot until retiring in 1982 as a Commander.
As a Father and Husband, John enjoyed watching wrestling, drinking coffee, camping, hunting, skiing, cookouts and time at the Lake or pool with family. He had a passion for music, working on cars, lawnmowers and taking care of the yard. As a survivor of a stroke, John will be remembered as a very tough man as he continued to strive for his independence. He spent the last three weeks of his life with his son Steven and his family. John enjoyed telling "Dad jokes" and was a flirt even at the age of 80. His generosity was a strength.
Commander Calande is survived by his sons, John J. Calande III of Oregon, Christian Calande of Oregon, Steven Calande of Columbia, and Eric Calande of California.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019