John J. Foley 2020
Preston - John J. Foley of Preston CT passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida, at the age of 75 after a courageous 10 year battle with stage 4 Lung Cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Mary, his son Keith (Lisa), his daughter Dawn Stanford (John), his grandkids John, Chris, Eric Stanford and Danielle (Mason Hall), Logan, and Rachel Foley. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Thomas ( Sandy and late Gail), Robert (the late Margie) and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Caroline, his son John, his sisters Ellen and Patricia, his brother William (and the late Marion), and his nephews Glenn,Jason, Charlie, and Michael Ward.
He joined the Navy in 1963 and proudly served aboard the USS Hornet aircraft carrier during the Vietnam war as an aircraft mechanic. He was an officer and member of the USS Hornet Association. After leaving the Navy he got a job working at Pratt & Whittney in CT. John eventually wound up working at Stanadyne Automotive Corporation and retired after over 25 years of service. John has been an active member in many local including Bozrah, Norwich, and currently Jewett City Post 10004. When his sons were younger he coached Little League in Bozrah for many years. He loved golfing with his buddies in Florida and his grandsons in CT. Fishing was another passion that he enjoyed doing with his grandkids. He lived life to the fullest everyday and spent the last ten years traveling the world with Mary, his family, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in his memory to his niece Terri Smith's family, who is fighting cancer, www.gofundme.com/f/1urojqr100.
Family will receive friends and family Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena, Preston, CT. Burial will immediately follow in Bozrah Rural Cemetery, Bozrah, CT, with military honors.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020