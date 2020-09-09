John J. Kozak 1924 - 2020
Norwich - John J. Kozak 96, long-time resident of Norwich, passed away on September 6, 2020. Born at home on January 7, 1924 in the Greeneville section of Norwich to Anna (Byczkowska) and Nicholas Kozak, Golden Street was the center of his world.
He graduated from the Norwich Free Academy then enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the North Atlantic and Pacific as a signalman aboard numerous merchant ships during World War II. Upon his return home after the War, John matriculated at Eastern CT State Teachers College. He later went on to earn a Masters degree from Columbia University in New York City. John had a long career in education as both a teacher and principal in the Montville, Bozrah and Norwich school systems managing his classrooms with what one former student described as a firm but kind presence that was encouraging to all. His career culminated at the Greeneville School on Golden Street where he was principal from 1969 to 1984.
John married his Golden Street neighbor, Helen Ustaseski in November 1955. They had three children, Mark (wife Nancy) of Palm Beach, FL, Cindy (husband Tom Buckley) of Avon CT and David (wife Elizabeth) of West Hartford CT . He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Grant, Hilary, John and Collin Kozak, as well as his niece and nephews.
John was a lifetime member of the Divine Providence Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married. There he served as president of the parish committee and on the kitchen crew for countless church dinners which he greatly enjoyed.
He is pre-deceased by his wife and his two sisters, Jennie Kozak and Marion Little.
A private burial service will be held at the Divine Providence Cemetery in Norwich. A memorial service will be held at the Divine Providence Church on a future date when the family believes it is safe to gather in larger numbers. Such date will likely be following the release of an effective COVID vaccine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Divine Providence Church, 11 Silver Street, Norwich CT 06360. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
to leave an online tribute or condolence.