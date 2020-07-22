1/1
John J. Lemig
1942 - 2020
John J. Lemig 1942 - 2020
Indialantic, Fla. - John J. Lemig, 78, of Indialantic, Florida, passed away on July 3, 2020.
John was born to Lawrence and Marion Lemig, March 5, 1942. He was educated at Thames Valley State Technical College and the University of Hartford. He was united in marriage to Karen Lemig in 1966.
He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam on the USS Oriskany. After his honorable discharge, he was employed as a mechanical engineer at Pratt & Whitney in CT for over 34 years.
They raised their daughter Samantha and son Jonathan, and two Golden Retrievers in Colchester, CT, and then retired to Indialantic, FL.
He was an extraordinarily, thoughtful man who gave so much to his family and friends. He made the most amazing spaghetti sauce known to man. In retirement he spent a great deal of time cooking and baking wonderful things for his family. He was an avid photographer.
He loved the beach and all types of music. He loved to travel and enjoyed cruising to new countries with his family.
He was a communicant of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Karen, daughter Samantha of Indialantic, son Jonathan and his wife Kelly of Sioux Falls, SD and their two daughters Alison and Elizabeth; two brothers Lawrence Lemig and his wife Valdemara of Manchester, NJ; Christopher Lemig and his wife Lynda, of Canterbury, CT; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family has decided not to have any services at this time due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
