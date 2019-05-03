John J. Toper, Jr. 1938 - 2019

Dayville - John "Sonny" Toper came around the bend, down home stretch and crossed the finish line for the last time on April 28, 2019 at Westview Healthcare, Dayville, CT. John was born January 17, 1938 in Putnam to John and Viola Toper, Sr.

John graduated from Putnam Trade School and worked various construction jobs mostly for Pete Zadora Builders. He coached and played softball for Wildwood Restaurant in Killingly. John's true passion/obsession was horse racing. For sixty-five years he never achieved the ultimate perfecta.

If you met John, you knew instantly he was a unique human being. For those who did not, think Clint Eastwood in Grand Torino or Kramer on Seinfeld. Underneath his eccentricities and idiosyncrasies was a kind compassionate human being, always trying to buy someone a grinder at Better Value Supermarket.

Early in retirement John learned the value of a daily routine. He would like to thank the people who made his day enjoyable. Mike and Rhea from Stop & Shop, Matt's Vegetable Stand, Jen from Saveway and his colleagues from WINNERS at Black Dog. Most of all John appreciated his family's love and support when he needed them most.

John's family would like to acknowledge his courage, patience and the personal growth he displayed during his final days. The family would also like to thank Westview Healthcare for their compassionate care.

John is survived by his sister Irene (Paul) Koistinen, brother Richard (Lucy) Toper, nieces and nephews, Natalie (Gerald) Morey, Richard (Debra) Gaudreau, Dr. David (Billie) Gaudreau, Renee (Julius) Angelini, Robert (Kim) Koistinen, Susan(Ralph) Santabarbara, Mark Toper and Kelly (Paulo) De Marino. John was predeceased by his sister Helen (Richard) Gaudreau and niece Donna Robinson.

At the request of the family all arrangements are Private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanandValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 3 to May 5, 2019