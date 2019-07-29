|
John J. Warren 1943 - 2019
Eastford - John J. Warren, 75, of Eastford, CT passed away Friday July 26 2019 at Hartford Hospital following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 25, 1943 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Kenneth and Bertha (Whipple) Warren.
John grew up on the family farm in Rogers and attended Killingly High School. John proudly served in the U.S. Army for 3 years during Vietnam and was stationed at Rodriguez U.S. Army Hospital in Puerto Rico where he was an X-Ray technician. Upon completion of his tour of duty he returned home and to work at Rogers Corporation. At the time of his retirement in 2008, John was a production supervisor for Rogers where he worked for 42 years. John loved being on or near the water, he had a boat, often multiple boats, from the time he was seven years old. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was an avid reader. After his wife retired, he and Deb purchased a motorhome and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada with their dogs. John was a kind and giving man who always put his family and friends first. He had a fondness for all creatures great and small and made sure all of them – deer, birds, fish, and even the chipmunks, in his yard never went hungry.
He leaves his best friend and wife of 35 years, Deb Granger of Eastford, CT; a son, Michael Warren of Danielson, CT; a daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Eric Johnson of Pomfret, CT; two cherished grandchildren, Hannah and Thomas Johnson; his beloved uncle, Earl (Bud) Whipple of Voluntown; his mother-in-law, Edna Granger; a brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Susan Granger; a sister-in-law, Cassandra O'Connor; several nieces and nephews; and his constant four-legged companions, Chelsea and Dixie. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Warren.
Calling Hours are Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson. A memorial service will follow at the Westfield Congregational Church, 210 Main Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send a donation in John's memory to: Companion Pet Rescue, 16 Starwood Cove, Jackson, TN 38305 (www.cprdogs.com or use their Paypal account: [email protected]); or The Connecticut Hospice (www.hospice.com/ways-to-support).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 29 to July 31, 2019