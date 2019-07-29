Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Resources
More Obituaries for John Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Warren Obituary
John J. Warren 1943 - 2019
Eastford - John J. Warren, 75, of Eastford, CT passed away Friday July 26 2019 at Hartford Hospital following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 25, 1943 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Kenneth and Bertha (Whipple) Warren.
John grew up on the family farm in Rogers and attended Killingly High School. John proudly served in the U.S. Army for 3 years during Vietnam and was stationed at Rodriguez U.S. Army Hospital in Puerto Rico where he was an X-Ray technician. Upon completion of his tour of duty he returned home and to work at Rogers Corporation. At the time of his retirement in 2008, John was a production supervisor for Rogers where he worked for 42 years. John loved being on or near the water, he had a boat, often multiple boats, from the time he was seven years old. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was an avid reader. After his wife retired, he and Deb purchased a motorhome and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada with their dogs. John was a kind and giving man who always put his family and friends first. He had a fondness for all creatures great and small and made sure all of them – deer, birds, fish, and even the chipmunks, in his yard never went hungry.
He leaves his best friend and wife of 35 years, Deb Granger of Eastford, CT; a son, Michael Warren of Danielson, CT; a daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Eric Johnson of Pomfret, CT; two cherished grandchildren, Hannah and Thomas Johnson; his beloved uncle, Earl (Bud) Whipple of Voluntown; his mother-in-law, Edna Granger; a brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Susan Granger; a sister-in-law, Cassandra O'Connor; several nieces and nephews; and his constant four-legged companions, Chelsea and Dixie. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Warren.
Calling Hours are Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson. A memorial service will follow at the Westfield Congregational Church, 210 Main Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send a donation in John's memory to: Companion Pet Rescue, 16 Starwood Cove, Jackson, TN 38305 (www.cprdogs.com or use their Paypal account: [email protected]); or The Connecticut Hospice (www.hospice.com/ways-to-support).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 29 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now