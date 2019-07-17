|
John Joseph Beebe 1942 - 2019
Taftville - John Joseph Beebe, of Hunters Ave., passed away unexpectedly July 13, 2019 at his home.
John was born January 24, 1942 in Norwich, the son of the late Raymond and Victoria (Ulanowicz) Beebe.
He married the late Monica (Harkins) December 24, 1964 in Norwich. She predeceased him.
John had worked as a powerplant operator for Northeast Utilities. John served in the United States Army in the Explosive Ordinance Division as an EOD Expert. He loved to fish, cook and garden and especially loved motorcycles.
He is survived by his daughter Shari Leone and husband Matthew of Taftville, by his brothers and sisters Gene Beebe, Betty Currier, Bobby Beebe, Debbie Constaine, Wayne Beebe, Maryrae Mazella, Russell Beebe, Tom Beebe and Patricia Salvatore.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son John Beebe Jr., and daughter Christine Beebe.
Per John's wishes, services will be private for his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
The Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
