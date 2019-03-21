|
John Joseph O'Neil 1929 - 2019
NORWICH - John "Jack" Joseph O'Neil passed away peacefully on the morning of March 20, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1929 in Norwich, CT. Jack was one of eight children, the son of William F. O'Neil Sr. and Catherine J. O'Neil. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's Parochial School. Jack was the first person to graduate with diplomas from both NFA and Norwich Technical School in 1946. He was Journeyman Electrician in Local Union 35 where he also served as the Treasurer for many years. On August 11, 1951 he wed Dorothy A. (Walski) O'Neil.
During the Korean War Jack served actively as an instructor for electrical systems at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After retiring from the Air Force, he remained as an instructor at the base before working as a lineman for the Bell Telephone Company. Jack and Dorothy returned to Connecticut in the late 1950's where he continued his work as an electrician for O'Neil Electric.
In 1966, Jack became the owner and President of Walski Supply Company and in 1973 constructed a new building on Wawecus Street to accommodate the growing business. In his free time, Jack loved reading, going for scenic drives and seeing movies at the theater. He also enjoyed regular vacations to Hollywood, FL with his family. Jack worked passionately at Walski Supply Company until retiring in and closing the store in 2015 at age 86. He was an active member of the Catholic Church and regularly attended Silver Sneakers where he had many friends.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife Dorothy of 67 years, and loving children: Dottie Smoot, son-in-law Steve Smoot, Barbara Chapman and son-in-law Jack Chapman. He was also blessed with one loving granddaughter: Michelle C. Chapman. Jack is also survived by his sister Dot and two brothers, Richard and Robert. He was predeceased by his siblings William, Catherine, Winifred, and Charles.
Jack's family would like say a special thank you to Dr. Paul Deutsch and the nurses in the CCU and PCU at Backus Hospital who cared for him in his final days, especially Billie and Cindy. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on March 29th at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Patrick's Cathedral 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
