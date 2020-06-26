John Kopetz 1957 - 2020

Bozrah - John "Jack" Kopetz Jr. of Bozrah passed away on June 24, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT, after a lengthy illness.

Jack was born in Norwich, CT, on August 27, 1957. He was the son of the late John S. Kopetz Sr. and Maureen Gribbin Kopetz. He married Donna Bernier on September 16, 1978, in Preston, CT. She survives him.

Jack was a graduate of Norwich Regional Vocational Technical School specializing in the carpentry trade. He went on to build several homes in Franklin, CT, while employed for Joubert Construction of North Franklin.

Jack also was a bar manager of the Moose Lodge in Bozrah where he later ran the kitchen. He finished his career as a manager for the TVCCA commissary in Bozrah, CT, for 15 years before later retiring to spend his final years with his family.

Jack was an avid sportsman enjoying water skiing, golfing, bowling, and softball. He also participated in shuffleboard and horseshoe tournaments throughout the years. Jack prided himself in taking care of his lawn and garden. He was a very hard worker.

Jack was a dedicated member of The Loyal Order of Moose 950 having many roles including Governor for 2 years. He was also very active with the Norwich VFW post 594 volunteering many hours serving and cooking meals.

Besides his wife, Jack is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Kopetz, and her fiancé Dennis Oliviero II of Robesonia, PA and Jennifer Kopetz and her fiancé Samuel McNeil of East Hampton, CT. Two grandchildren, Makaela Formiglio of Hope, RI and Brayden Formiglio of East Hampton, CT. Two sisters, Mary Jane Dougherty and her husband Michael of Woodstock, Susan Piekarski and her husband Daniel of Baltic, and his brother-in-law Gordan Merchant of Canterbury. One aunt, Margaret Mathewson and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his sister Deborah Merchant on April 12, 2013.

Guillot Funeral Home in Taftville, CT, is overseeing arrangements. Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at Bozrah Rural Cemetery on Schwartz Rd, Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 11 am. Remember to bring a mask.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Bozrah Fire Department 239, Fitchville Rd., Bozrah, CT 06334 or the Norwich VFW post 594, 30 Connecticut Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360.



