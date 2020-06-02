John M. LaLiberty 1968 - 2020

Lisbon - John M. LaLiberty, 51, of Lisbon died early Monday morning, June 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Norwich, August 11, 1968, the son of Royce E. LaLiberty of Lisbon and the late Claire (Difrancesca) LaLiberty.

John was employed for a number of years as a truck driver for the Coca-Cola Company in New London.

Besides his father, he is survived by his stepmother, Henrietta LaLiberty, one son, Jordan LaLiberty of Lisbon, stepson, Bryant Park, stepdaughter, Marissa Park Giuido, and his former wife, Debby Sanipas. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Royce L. LaLiberty of Lisbon, and two sisters, Deborah Migdalski of AZ and Laurie Gwiazdowski of SC, several grandchildren, and his loving companion, Michele Gladue. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions, funeral services will be private.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



