John M. "Jack" York 1948 - 2019
Moosup - John M. "Jack" York, 71, passed away on Monday December 23, 2019.
Jack was born on June 25, 1948, in New Rochelle, NY, a son to the late Evelyn (Landgrebe) and John J. York. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Donna M. (Vincent) York.
Jack honorably served his country in the United States Army. While serving Jack was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Jack went on to work as a Project Manager for many years at The Hartford Insurance. He was actively involved within his community and served as a Committee Member for the American Legion Ambulance Service, a Manager for the American Legion Baseball League for many years and a Council Member within the All Hallows Church.
In addition to his wife Donna, Jack is survived by his daughters Bethany Kosma, her husband Brian and children Jonna, Kameron, Lily and Ivy Rose, of Moosup; Kathleen York of Basel, Switzerland; brothers James, Will and Peter York; sisters Mary Gardiner, Karen Barr, numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack is predeceased by his brothers Michael, Joseph York and sister E. Diane York.
There will be a Memorial Mass held on Tuesday, December, 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the All Hallows Church in Moosup. A springtime burial is planned, with military honors, at the CT Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. There will be no calling hours.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019