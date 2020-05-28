John P. Fratoni 1941 - 2020

Preston - John Paul Fratoni, age 79, of Preston, beloved husband of 58 years to Beatrice (Lavoie) Fratoni, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Hartford Hospital.

John was born in Norwich on April 19, 1941 to the late Paul and Elizabetta (Bonomi) Fratoni. John was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Norwich Free Academy in 1959. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 through 1963, earning the rank of Lance Corporal.

After his service, John attended Johnson and Wales in Providence, RI and worked at Allegheny/US Air/American Airlines for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He ended his career at Mohegan Sun Casino; working 7 years as a Coin Department Supervisor and an additional 7 years in Human Resources.

John was an active member of the Preston community. He coached Preston Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, and Preston Pee Wee Football, St. Catherine's CYO Basketball Team and was a member of the Eastern CT Board of Approved Baseball Umpires. John served as Chairman of Preston Parks & Recreation and was a member of the Board of Education in Preston. He was recognized for his many years of volunteer and fundraising work at St. Bernard High School and was a three-year member of St. Bernard's Board of Education on the Building and Grounds Committee, under the supervision of Msgr. Gadarowski.

Those who met John knew him to be a trustworthy, pleasant, fair and honest person who was always there to support his community.

Whether he was coaching on the sidelines, watching his favorite teams (Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball) dominate on the television, or supporting his children's and grandchildren's athletic pursuits, sports were an integral part of John's life. At every sporting event John could always be seen in the stands with Bea cheering on his children and grandchildren. They were involved in wrestling, baseball, cheerleading, tennis, cross-country, volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

John is survived by his loving wife Bea Fratoni, sons Michael (Susan) and Paul (Tammy) Fratoni; daughter Debra (Kevin Jaskiewicz); five grandchildren: Kristin, Marissa and Evan Fratoni, and Brielle and Gwendolyn Fratoni Jaskiewicz; brother Alfred Fratoni and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Shaye Noelle Fratoni Jaskiewicz, sister, Teresa Wilcox, and brothers, Anthony and George Fratoni. He was a devoted, caring and proud husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him.

Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a private service. The Guillot Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006.



